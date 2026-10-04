Manipur Cong leader flags budget under-utilisation, rising debt citing CAG report
Keisham Meghachandra Singh says low capital spending and rising debt raise concerns over financial management
Manipur Congress leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh on Saturday flagged large-scale under-utilisation of the state's budget and rising debt, citing the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) State Finances Audit Report for 2024-25.
Addressing a press conference here, Singh said Rs 8,927.55 crore remained unspent against the total budget provision of Rs 37,392.66 crore during 2024-25, amounting to 23.88 per cent of the allocation.
"The CAG has pointed to persistent under-utilisation and weaknesses in financial planning and budget execution," he said.
Singh also raised concerns over capital expenditure, saying actual spending was Rs 2,704.23 crore against a capital budget of Rs 8,989.6 crore, leaving around Rs 6,285 crore unspent.
"This raises serious concerns about the implementation of development and infrastructure projects," he said.
He further said grants-in-aid from the Centre were budgeted at Rs 16,015.85 crore, while actual receipts stood at Rs 5,473.21 crore.
Singh also highlighted the state's borrowing and debt position. He said Manipur raised gross borrowings of Rs 11,599.08 crore in 2024-25, of which Rs 9,420.41 crore, or 81.22 per cent, was used to repay earlier principal.
He said the state's gross debt and other obligations increased to Rs 20,846.88 crore at the end of 2024-25 from Rs 18,871.79 crore a year earlier. Interest payments also rose to Rs 1,022.23 crore.
"The CAG is not an opposition party. It is the constitutional auditor of public money," Singh said, alleging that the report highlighted budgetary under-utilisation, rising debt, weak capital expenditure and inadequate utilisation of resources.
He questioned the financial sustainability of the state under the BJP government and asked how long Manipur could continue accumulating debt and liabilities.
"Money was budgeted, money was borrowed, but development expenditure did not keep pace," Singh said.
He called on the government to explain the under-utilisation of funds and its plans to ensure financial sustainability.