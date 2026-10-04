Manipur Cong leader flags budget under-utilisation, rising debt citing CAG report

Manipur Congress leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh on Saturday flagged large-scale under-utilisation of the state's budget and rising debt, citing the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) State Finances Audit Report for 2024-25.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh said Rs 8,927.55 crore remained unspent against the total budget provision of Rs 37,392.66 crore during 2024-25, amounting to 23.88 per cent of the allocation.

"The CAG has pointed to persistent under-utilisation and weaknesses in financial planning and budget execution," he said.

Singh also raised concerns over capital expenditure, saying actual spending was Rs 2,704.23 crore against a capital budget of Rs 8,989.6 crore, leaving around Rs 6,285 crore unspent.

"This raises serious concerns about the implementation of development and infrastructure projects," he said.

He further said grants-in-aid from the Centre were budgeted at Rs 16,015.85 crore, while actual receipts stood at Rs 5,473.21 crore.