Manipur: Former CM Biren Singh says over 60 killed since early 2026

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said more than 60 people have been killed in the state since early this year, saying the cycle of violence remains unchecked.

Singh's remarks came after suspected militants killed two Naga civilians and injured two others in Senapati district on Saturday. One of the injured, a 49-year-old man, later died at a private hospital, officials said.

In a post on X, Singh condemned the killings of Rocky from Chaowainamai village and Kumar from Laii Shirafii village, alleging that armed militants entered their home and shot them while they were asleep.

“How long are we going to keep counting bodies instead of holding those responsible accountable and bringing the deteriorating law and order situation under control?” Singh said.

The latest killings come amid renewed ethnic violence in Manipur involving Naga and Kuki-Zo communities. Human Rights Watch said in September that at least 34 people had been killed in violence between the two communities since February, while the wider conflict that began in May 2023 has killed more than 260 people and displaced more than 60,000.

According to figures presented in the Manipur Assembly on 3 September by home minister Govindas Konthoujam, at least 306 people have been killed and 49 remain missing since the broader ethnic violence began in May 2023.

The state had also witnessed prolonged disruption of transport and supplies because of highway blockades linked to the renewed conflict.