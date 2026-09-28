Manipur: Former CM Biren Singh says over 60 killed since early 2026
Former chief minister flags continuing violence as Supreme Court is told NH-2 blockade has been removed and other highways are being cleared
Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said more than 60 people have been killed in the state since early this year, saying the cycle of violence remains unchecked.
Singh's remarks came after suspected militants killed two Naga civilians and injured two others in Senapati district on Saturday. One of the injured, a 49-year-old man, later died at a private hospital, officials said.
In a post on X, Singh condemned the killings of Rocky from Chaowainamai village and Kumar from Laii Shirafii village, alleging that armed militants entered their home and shot them while they were asleep.
“How long are we going to keep counting bodies instead of holding those responsible accountable and bringing the deteriorating law and order situation under control?” Singh said.
The latest killings come amid renewed ethnic violence in Manipur involving Naga and Kuki-Zo communities. Human Rights Watch said in September that at least 34 people had been killed in violence between the two communities since February, while the wider conflict that began in May 2023 has killed more than 260 people and displaced more than 60,000.
According to figures presented in the Manipur Assembly on 3 September by home minister Govindas Konthoujam, at least 306 people have been killed and 49 remain missing since the broader ethnic violence began in May 2023.
The state had also witnessed prolonged disruption of transport and supplies because of highway blockades linked to the renewed conflict.
NH-2 blockade removed
In a separate development on Monday, the Supreme Court was informed that the blockade on National Highway 2 had been removed and that steps were under way to clear blockades on other national and state highways in Manipur.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a PIL filed by the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights seeking removal of the NH-2 blockade and restoration of essential supplies to affected areas.
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told the court that the highway had been opened. Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for the petitioner, said the government's 28 August order directing removal of blockades and obstructions from national and state highways should be implemented in letter and spirit.
The Manipur government's status report said the NH-2 blockade had been removed and the highway restored for the movement of essential commodities. It also stated that efforts were under way to remove blockades from other national and state highways.
Justice Bagchi described the issue as essentially a law-and-order matter and said any collection of money from outstation truckers and other vehicles should be stopped.
In view of the developments, Grover said the petition had become infructuous. The court accordingly disposed of the petition.
The development follows a tripartite meeting between the Centre, Manipur government and United Naga Council in Guwahati on 26 September, after which the UNC agreed to temporarily suspend its economic blockade. The blockade had affected several highways and disrupted supplies of essential commodities across the state.
Despite the reopening of NH-2, the latest killings underline the continuing security challenges in the state, where the wider ethnic conflict has persisted for more than three years.