Manipur: Worker shot to death as Kuki groups seek action over civilian killings

Power line worker Paongam Chongloi was killed in a gun attack in Tamenglong, while houses were allegedly torched in two Kangpokpi villages.

Hundreds of Kuki women protested in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi over recent civilian killings, seeking NIA and CBI investigations and greater protection for vulnerable villages.

The fresh violence follows at least seven killings in September, including five Kuki women, amid continuing tensions between Naga and Kuki communities in Manipur.

A power line worker was killed in a gun attack in Manipur's Tamenglong district on Wednesday, 23 September, while armed men allegedly set fire to houses in two villages in neighbouring Kangpokpi district, officials said, amid growing protests by Kuki groups over a series of civilian killings.

Paongam Chongloi was repairing a power line at Lasan village in the early hours when armed men opened fire on him, according to local residents cited by officials. His body was taken to Kangpokpi district hospital.

The Committee on Tribal Unity said it would not claim Chongloi's mortal remains until those responsible for the killing were brought to justice.

The Kuki Civic Action Committee (KCAC) condemned the killing and urged the Centre and the state government to ensure an impartial investigation and take steps to prevent further attacks on civilians.

The committee expressed concern over the security situation in Kuki settlements along the IT Road in Tamenglong, alleging that civilians continued to face armed violence while access to essential services and humanitarian assistance remained restricted. It also alleged that armed Naga groups were behind the attack, a claim that could not be independently verified.

In Kangpokpi district, several kutcha houses were allegedly attacked and set ablaze in Makui Khuman and Makui Thanamba villages, officials said. The two villages are around 3 km apart.

The fresh incidents came as hundreds of Kuki women staged protests in Kuki-dominated areas of Manipur on Wednesday, demanding justice for civilians and children killed in attacks allegedly carried out by militants.