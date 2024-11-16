Manipur: Bodies of all 6 people missing in Jiribam found

Three more bodies, believed to be of the six women and children missing since November 11, were found in Manipur's violence-hit Jiribam district on 16 November, Saturday, hours after authorities found three bodies near a river.

A police official in Imphal said that the three bodies were found near the Jiri River late on Friday evening and three more bodies were found on Saturday in the same area.

The three bodies, found on Friday, were brought to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations and the remaining three bodies were brought there also on Saturday afternoon for the autopsy, the official said.

An elderly woman, her two daughters, and three minor grandchildren were among the 10 people - all Meiteis - missing since the violence in Jiribam's Borobekra, in which 10 "Kuki militants" were killed in a fierce encounter with the CRPF. The women and the children, belonging to the majority Meitei community, had been living in a relief camp set up near the Borobekra police station after violence gripped the Jiribam district since June.

Many organisations, including Meitei-dominated groups, have been claiming that these people were kidnapped by the armed militants, who had attacked the Central Reserve Police Force camp on Monday morning. Soon after the attack, the CPRF retaliated and 10 ‘militants’ were gunned down in the encounter on the spot.