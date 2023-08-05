Manipur cabinet recommends governor to summon assembly session on Aug 21

The Manipur cabinet on Friday recommended Governor Anusuiya Uikey to convene a session of the assembly from August 21.

The previous assembly session was held in March, and violence broke out in the state in May.

"The State Cabinet has recommended to the Hon'ble Governor of Manipur for summoning the 4th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on the 21st August, 2023," an official statement said.

Among others, the Congress had urged Governor Uikey to convene an emergency session of the assembly to discuss the "ongoing unprecedented turmoil" in the state.