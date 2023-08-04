Mobs loot huge cache of arms, ammunition from Manipur Police posts, one cop killed

Mobs ransacked two security posts in Manipur’s Bishnupur district and looted a large cache of arms and ammunition on Thursday, police said.

A security personnel was killed at Koutruk in Bishnupur district when the armed attackers engaged in an encounter with the security forces.

A Manipur Police statement late on Thursday night said that a mob stormed Keirenphabi Police outpost and Thangalawai Police outpost of Manipur Armed Police's 2nd Battalion in Bishnupur and took away a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The mob, comprising men and women, also attempted to snatch arms and ammunition from Heingang police station and Singjamei police station in the same district but security forces repelled them.