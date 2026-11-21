At least 11 die and more than 300 are hospitalised in suspected methanol poisoning cases in Chandel

Patients from Chakpikarong and adjoining areas are being treated at multiple hospitals in Imphal

Preliminary reports point to suspected contaminated liquor purchased from Sugnu in Kakching

At least 11 people have died and more than 300 hospitalised in suspected methanol poisoning cases linked to consumption of spurious liquor in Manipur’s Chandel district since Wednesday, 18 November.

Most of the patients are from Chakpikarong and surrounding areas and are being treated at multiple healthcare facilities in Imphal, including Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Shija Hospitals and Babina Hospital.

Chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Shija Hospitals and Babina Hospital on Friday afternoon to assess the situation and meet patients undergoing treatment.

In a social media post, Singh said he had visited Shija Hospitals at Lamphelpat and Babina Hospital at Sajiwa to enquire about the health of those undergoing treatment after consuming suspected spurious liquor from the Chakpikarong area of Chandel district.

More than 140 patients had been admitted to Shija Hospitals and 41 to Babina Hospital, while the death toll had reached 11 over the preceding 48 hours, Singh said. Patients were undergoing medical evaluation and treatment under close supervision.