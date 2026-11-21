Manipur: At least 11 dead, over 300 hospitalised in suspected liquor tragedy
Chandel deaths linked to suspected spurious liquor; patients from Chakpikarong and adjoining areas treated across Imphal
At least 11 die and more than 300 are hospitalised in suspected methanol poisoning cases in Chandel
Patients from Chakpikarong and adjoining areas are being treated at multiple hospitals in Imphal
Preliminary reports point to suspected contaminated liquor purchased from Sugnu in Kakching
At least 11 people have died and more than 300 hospitalised in suspected methanol poisoning cases linked to consumption of spurious liquor in Manipur’s Chandel district since Wednesday, 18 November.
Most of the patients are from Chakpikarong and surrounding areas and are being treated at multiple healthcare facilities in Imphal, including Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Shija Hospitals and Babina Hospital.
Chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Shija Hospitals and Babina Hospital on Friday afternoon to assess the situation and meet patients undergoing treatment.
In a social media post, Singh said he had visited Shija Hospitals at Lamphelpat and Babina Hospital at Sajiwa to enquire about the health of those undergoing treatment after consuming suspected spurious liquor from the Chakpikarong area of Chandel district.
More than 140 patients had been admitted to Shija Hospitals and 41 to Babina Hospital, while the death toll had reached 11 over the preceding 48 hours, Singh said. Patients were undergoing medical evaluation and treatment under close supervision.
A medical team led by a specialist in general medicine, along with essential medicines, had been dispatched to Chandel district to strengthen treatment and the response on the ground, he said.
"The government will conduct an enquiry and the culprits will be punished," Singh said.
Shija Hospitals joint managing director Chetan K. told reporters that patients had reported symptoms including dizziness, stomach pain and other complications. Some were also undergoing haemodialysis, he added.
A doctor at JNIMS said many of those hospitalised had consumed local liquor and had subsequently sought medical attention out of fear.
Shija Hospitals said more than 312 patients had been treated so far for methanol poisoning. Preliminary reports suggest the suspected contaminated alcohol was purchased from Sugnu in Kakching district.
Chandel MLA S.S. Olish said arrangements were being made to bring more patients to Imphal and urged the chief minister to intervene. "I have spoken personally to CM Yumnam Khemchand, and requested him to look into the situation affecting Chandel. He agreed willingly and has visited the patients at Shija Hospitals and will visit Babina later," she said.
Party workers, particularly in Chakpikarong, were working constantly to arrange vehicles to transport patients to Imphal, Olish added.
With PTI inputs