Manipur Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh on Thursday questioned whether RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's ongoing visit to the violence-hit state would make any concrete contribution towards restoring peace.

He asserted that Manipur did not need another round of assurances but required "lasting peace, security, rehabilitation, accountability and a credible political roadmap".

Bhagwat reached Imphal on Wednesday afternoon on a three-day visit to Manipur, during which he is scheduled to review the organisation's activities and social initiatives across the state. He will also assess programmes undertaken as part of the RSS' ongoing centenary celebrations, an organisation functionary said.

In a social media post, Keisham said, "Manipur needs peace, not just organisational meetings. The visit of RSS chief Shri Mohan Bhagwat to Manipur from 18–20 November raises serious questions about the continuing crisis in our state."

The state has endured a "prolonged ethnic conflict marked by the loss of innocent lives, the displacement of thousands of families, the destruction of homes and livelihoods, and a deepening divide among communities", the Congress leader said.

He also asked, "What concrete contribution will the visit make towards restoring lasting peace in Manipur, and will the RSS leadership directly engage with displaced families and communities affected by the violence?"

Singh questioned whether the visit would result in a concrete roadmap for rebuilding trust and promoting reconciliation among the Meitei, Kuki-Zo and Naga communities.