Bhagwat to visit Manipur on 18 November amid continuing ethnic tensions

Bhagwat is scheduled to meet RSS functionaries and volunteers to assess ongoing work and discuss the expansion of service activities across Manipur.

The review will include programmes associated with the organisation’s centenary celebrations and its ‘Panch Parivartan’ initiative, which seeks social transformation across five areas. Discussions will also cover activities planned under the initiative.

According to the RSS, Bhagwat will encourage volunteers to strengthen their work in different parts of the state. The visit’s stated agenda centres on organisational and service programmes.

His previous tour, from 20 to 22 November 2025, included closed-door meetings with RSS workers and interactions with representatives from both the valley and hill regions.

Those engagements involved tribal representatives, civil society organisations, entrepreneurs, prominent citizens and youth leaders. That visit was his first to Manipur after the outbreak of ethnic violence.

Bhagwat had also visited the state in 2022.

The forthcoming tour will provide a further indication of the Sangh’s organisational priorities and approach to social outreach in Manipur as it reviews its work and prepares future programmes.

With IANS inputs