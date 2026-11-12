Sonia Gandhi is telling her truth after years of BJP, RSS lies, says Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defended Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, saying her mother had the right to recount her life after years of false stories about her

Her remarks followed BJP criticism of the book’s treatment of the Emergency and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots

The Wayanad MP also demanded accountability from the Centre over ethanol-blended petrol and accused it of suppressing public questioning

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday defended her mother Sonia Gandhi’s right to tell her own story through her memoir, accusing the BJP and RSS of circulating falsehoods about the former Congress president for decades.

Speaking to reporters, the Wayanad MP also questioned the Centre over ethanol blending in petrol, saying the government was constitutionally accountable to citizens for its decisions.

Responding to BJP criticism of Sonia Gandhi’s recently released memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Priyanka said her mother had largely remained silent while others made claims about her personal and public life.

“They have told lies, they have fabricated stories, they have completely invented things and she has been quiet. Now she is telling her story. She has a right to tell her story,” she said.

Priyanka argued that those who had attacked her mother over the years were now dismissing her account because she was presenting her version of events.

“Anyways, I am very happy they are reading her book,” she added.

The memoir, released on Tuesday, has drawn sharply differing political responses. The BJP accused Sonia Gandhi of seeking to justify the imposition of the Emergency in 1975 and absolve her late husband, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.