'Stranglehold on institutions, media control': Sonia takes aim at Modi govt

She alleged that party leaders and workers had been subjected to different forms of persecution but continued to uphold the principles of the Constitution across the country.

Gandhi also reiterated the Congress's allegations of electoral irregularities, claiming that recent developments had strengthened the party's contention that several elections had been stolen.

"What is more, it has been amply proved in recent months that many elections have been stolen, and people are now more aware of it," she said, adding that the Congress was working alongside like-minded parties and that its electoral prospects were improving.

'We have little to learn from the RSS'

Asked what the Congress could learn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political rise, Gandhi said his ideological background was fundamentally different from that of her party. However, she pointed out that the Congress had its own examples of political success, citing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"It's true that he comes from a very different ideological world. But there are many ways that people succeed in politics within the Congress party, take for example Dr Manmohan Singh and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. I don't think we have much to learn from the RSS," she said.

Gandhi also dismissed the suggestion that she had ever reconsidered her decision to decline the prime minister's post after the Congress-led alliance won the 2004 general election.

Asked whether she had wondered how the United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) policies or the Congress's political strategy might have evolved had she accepted the position, she said the thought had never crossed her mind. Describing the experience of the UPA years as largely positive, Gandhi said she and Singh had worked as a team, with clearly defined responsibilities — Singh heading the government and she leading the party.