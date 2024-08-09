Manipur: Congress MLAs walk out of Assembly, to boycott remainder of session

MLAs of the opposition Congress in Manipur walked out of the Assembly on Friday, 9 August, and decided to boycott the remainder of the session.

Congress legislature party leader Okram Ibobi Singh alleged that MLAs of his party were not being allowed to raise pertinent issues in the House.

"There has been no solution to the crisis in the state for more than 15 months. Earlier, we urged the government to shorten the nine sittings to three or four days and discuss thoroughly how to resolve the crisis as well as take a concrete resolution to approach to Centre, particularly the PM, for intervention," he said.