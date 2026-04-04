Manipur Congress seeks deferment of Census till normalcy, return of displaced persons

The Indian National Congress unit in Manipur on 4 April urged that the Census exercise in the state be deferred until normalcy is restored and internally displaced persons (IDPs) return to their native locations.

Addressing a press conference, state unit president Okram Ibobi Singh said conducting the Census amid the ongoing ethnic conflict could result in “inaccurate and unreliable data”.

“Many displaced Meitei residents… are currently staying in relief camps, while Kuki residents from Imphal areas are staying in hill regions. Till they return to their original places, Census exercises should be deferred,” he said.

Concern over data accuracy

Singh clarified that the party was not opposing the Census itself but was concerned about maintaining accurate demographic records.

“We are not raising objections to the Census exercise, but are concerned about maintaining appropriate data and figures,” he said.

He added that large-scale displacement across districts such as Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Imphal has altered ground realities, which may not be accurately captured during enumeration.