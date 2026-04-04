Manipur Congress seeks deferment of Census till normalcy, return of displaced persons
Party says ongoing conflict may lead to inaccurate data; raises concerns over house-listing in affected areas
The Indian National Congress unit in Manipur on 4 April urged that the Census exercise in the state be deferred until normalcy is restored and internally displaced persons (IDPs) return to their native locations.
Addressing a press conference, state unit president Okram Ibobi Singh said conducting the Census amid the ongoing ethnic conflict could result in “inaccurate and unreliable data”.
“Many displaced Meitei residents… are currently staying in relief camps, while Kuki residents from Imphal areas are staying in hill regions. Till they return to their original places, Census exercises should be deferred,” he said.
Concern over data accuracy
Singh clarified that the party was not opposing the Census itself but was concerned about maintaining accurate demographic records.
“We are not raising objections to the Census exercise, but are concerned about maintaining appropriate data and figures,” he said.
He added that large-scale displacement across districts such as Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Imphal has altered ground realities, which may not be accurately captured during enumeration.
Questions on house-listing
The Congress leader also questioned the feasibility of conducting house-listing operations in conflict-affected areas.
“There are claims of houses being completely destroyed during the ethnic conflict… How will house listings be conducted at such places?” he asked.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh had recently said that the state government is taking steps to ensure a free and fair Census exercise.
His remarks came amid demands from sections of the public to delay the Census until mechanisms such as the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are implemented.
The state government has announced that house-listing operations for Census 2027 will be conducted between 1 September and 30 September, with a self-enumeration window from 17 August to 31 August.
The issue highlights the challenges of conducting nationwide exercises in regions affected by prolonged conflict and displacement.
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