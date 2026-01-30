Manipur Congress chief accuses state government of failing displaced families
Keisham Meghachandra Singh says delays in resettlement leave thousands of IDPs living in uncertainty despite official assurances
Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra Singh on Friday accused the state government of repeatedly failing to ensure the timely and dignified resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs), alleging continued neglect of people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
His remarks came a day after chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said the government planned to resettle around 10,000 displaced families, comprising more than 40,000 people, by March.
In a post on social media platform X, Meghachandra said the government’s handling of IDP resettlement reflected “grave irresponsibility” and a lack of sensitivity towards those who have been forced from their homes.
“Despite repeated assurances, thousands of displaced families continue to live in uncertainty,” the Congress leader said, adding that prolonged delays had exposed the administration’s lack of urgency in addressing the crisis.
Meghachandra, who represents Wangkhem in the state assembly, also questioned the government’s claim that people were being regularly updated on the progress of resettlement. He said the situation on the ground did not match official statements.
“Thousands of displaced persons continue to languish in relief camps without adequate facilities, security, livelihood support or a clear roadmap for permanent rehabilitation,” he said.
Large numbers of residents were displaced following ethnic violence in Manipur, and many continue to live in temporary camps as efforts to restore normalcy and facilitate rehabilitation remain slow and contested.
With PTI input
