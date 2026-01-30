Manipur Congress chief accuses state government of failing displaced families

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra Singh on Friday accused the state government of repeatedly failing to ensure the timely and dignified resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs), alleging continued neglect of people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

His remarks came a day after chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said the government planned to resettle around 10,000 displaced families, comprising more than 40,000 people, by March.

In a post on social media platform X, Meghachandra said the government’s handling of IDP resettlement reflected “grave irresponsibility” and a lack of sensitivity towards those who have been forced from their homes.