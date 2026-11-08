'Centre, state govt part of drug mafia': Former Manipur cop's explosive charge

Former Manipur police officer alleges Centre and state government complicity in a Rs 50,000-crore drug economy.

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Former Manipur Police officer Thounaojam Brinda has accused the governments of India and Manipur of actively participating in the state's drug trade, alleging that the narcotics economy is worth around Rs 50,000 crore annually and that official complicity is responsible for its proliferation.

"The government of India and government of Manipur are fully, fully participating in this whole drug mafia," Brinda said in an interview with That's Her Podcast, aired on 6 November.

She alleged that the continuing failure of the government's 'War on Drugs' campaign, the proliferation of narcotics and the absence of any visible improvement in addiction rates pointed to the involvement of those in power.

"We are producing drugs in our own state. We are producing opium, heroin from our own state. If the state is effectively present, how can it be?" she asked, alleging that the government's presence was felt only when it came to controlling and terrorising people.

Brinda, who served as additional superintendent of police in Manipur's Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) unit, earned recognition for her anti-drug operations, including the destruction of poppy plantations and the arrest of high-profile accused. She was awarded the chief minister's police medal for gallantry in 2018 but returned it in December 2020 after a special court acquitted seven accused in a major drug seizure case.