Manipur: Educational institutions in Imphal Valley to remain closed till 23 Nov

Schools, colleges, and universities in Manipur's Imphal Valley would remain closed till 23 November for the safety of the students, teachers, and staff, officials said.

An order issued by Daryal Juli Anal, the joint secretary (Higher and Technical Education Department), said on Wednesday that because of the curfew imposed by district magistrates in many of the districts and considering the safety of the students and teachers, all the government and government-aided educational institutions, including state universities in these districts where curfew has been imposed, will remain closed till 23 November.

After the widespread violence broke out in several districts, especially in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, on 16 November following the recovery of six bodies of three missing children and three women in the Jiribam district on 15 and 16 November, the state government considered the safety of the students and teachers, closing all educational institutions in the five valley districts where curfew has been imposed.