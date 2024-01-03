Manipur firing: One more injured dead, toll rises to five

One more person who was injured in firing by a banned organisation in Lilong Chingjao area in Manipur's Thoubal district died on Wednesday, taking the toll in the incident to five, officials of the hospital where he was admitted said.

The deceased was one of the 10 people injured in the firing by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) cadre on Monday night.

All of them were undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Imphal. Four others were gunned down on Monday.