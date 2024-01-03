Manipur firing: One more injured dead, toll rises to five
Government officials say shooting is seen as the fallout of a dispute over money collected through the illegal drug trade
One more person who was injured in firing by a banned organisation in Lilong Chingjao area in Manipur's Thoubal district died on Wednesday, taking the toll in the incident to five, officials of the hospital where he was admitted said.
The deceased was one of the 10 people injured in the firing by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) cadre on Monday night.
All of them were undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Imphal. Four others were gunned down on Monday.
The shooting was seen as the fallout of a dispute over money collected through the illegal drug trade, government officials said.
The Revolutionary People's Front (RPF), the political wing of the PLA, issued a statement claiming that the gunmen belonged to the outfit and they were holding an internal inquiry into the incident. Both organisations are banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines