Manipur: Fresh killings stoke anger as questions grow over Centre’s inaction

Three people were killed in fresh violence in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Friday morning, in incidents that underline the continuing volatility in the hill districts even as political criticism over the Union government’s handling of the crisis grows sharper.

In one incident near Mullam village, security forces recovered two bodies around 11.25 am, officials said. The deceased, identified as L. Sitlhou and P. Haolai, were found in camouflage outfits with bullet injuries. Earlier in the day, at around 5.30 am, a heavy exchange of fire had broken out between armed groups in and around the village in the Tangkhul Naga-majority district. Some outlying houses were also set on fire during the clashes.

Meanwhile, the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust condemned the killing of what it described as “two village volunteers” and the burning of houses at Mullam and Songphal villages, and demanded immediate registration of an FIR along with a time-bound investigation.

In a separate incident, a 29-year-old man, identified as H. Jamang from Chatric Khullen in neighbouring Kamjong district, was killed on the spot in an ambush by armed militants near Sinakeithei village in Ukhrul district early Friday morning. His body has since been recovered.

The Tangkhul Naga Long expressed “profound sadness” over Jamang’s killing, and in a statement claimed that “armed Kuki cadres” had been responsible. It said Naga village guards had been deployed following “constant movement and disruption” in the Sirarakhong–Sinakeithei stretch and were ambushed while on patrol.