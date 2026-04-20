Manipur: Akoijam attacks Centre over violence, shutdowns disrupt normal life

Congress MP Bimol Akoijam on Monday sharply criticised the Centre’s handling of the Manipur crisis, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah of remaining silent on recent killings even as the government pushed ahead in Parliament with legislation linked to delimitation.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Akoijam said the leadership had prioritised “a Bill in the name of women’s reservation” while failing to respond to continuing violence in the state.

He alleged that the proposed delimitation exercise was being used to consolidate political power at the cost of smaller and marginalised states such as Manipur and others in the northeast. “We have fought back, and the Opposition has stopped what could have been the beginning of the end of the Indian Republic,” he said.

Akoijam also questioned the legality of “buffer zones” created by the government of India in conflict-affected areas, claiming they had no Constitutional basis. He said he had been prevented by security forces from visiting parts of his own constituency despite there being no legal prohibitory order in place, calling the move unconstitutional.

Referring to the 7 April blast in Bishnupur district that killed two young children, he alleged serious administrative failure. According to Akoijam, the attack occurred within one such buffer zone, with a police station and a CRPF unit located only a few kilometres away. “Neither responded immediately. They arrived only after several hours, reflecting a careless response,” he said.

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee outlined a series of demands, including completion of investigations into the killing of the two children, firm action against those responsible for violence, restoration of law and order, and protection of citizens’ access to homes and essential services.

The party also demanded that findings of the inquiry into the 3 May 2023 violence be made public, that victims receive justice and compensation, and that an economic package be announced to address the impact of prolonged instability. It further called for dialogue among stakeholders to restore normalcy and sought deferment of the census until a legal framework distinguishing citizens from non-citizens is clarified.