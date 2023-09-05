Manipur govt to increase medical care to Myanmarese after rights panel’s intervention

With the intervention of the Chairperson of Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC), the Manipur government has taken steps to depute specialist doctors and other health workers at the Foreigners Detention Centre, Sajiwa (Imphal) where 136 foreigners, mostly Myanmarese, including 24 women have been lodged.

Officials on Tuesday said that soon after the visit of MHRC Chairperson Justice (Retd) Utpalendu Bikas Saha recently, the Superintendent Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa requested the Director of Manipur Health Services to depute two medical officers, one gynaecologist, two male and two female nurses, a pharmacist and a medical attendant at Foreigners Detention Centre, Sajiwa.

The Foreigners Detention Centre, Sajiwa was set up on February 16 this year and presently 136 foreigners, mostly Myanmar nationals, including 24 women and 6 minors are lodged in the Centre