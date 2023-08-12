Manipur HC asks state govt to find ways to restore mobile internet

Responding to appeals filed by various quarters, the Manipur High Court has asked the state government to find ways to restore mobile internet services for the people of the state, court officials said on Saturday.

Mobile internet services have been snapped across Manipur since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.

A high court official said that a division bench comprising Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh and Justice A Guneshwar Sharma directed on Friday that "state authorities, especially the home department, should consider devising mechanism/methods for providing internet services through mobile phones by whitelisting the mobile numbers on case-to-case basis and in a phase-wise manner.”

“Accordingly, the state authorities are directed to consider this aspect and submit a report on the next date. The court will again hear the matter on August 31,” the HC order said.

During the hearing, the state's counsel told the court: “In terms of the earlier directions given by this court, the authorities have conducted physical trial with regard to the opening of internet services through mobile phones by whitelisting certain numbers and as per the report submitted by the service providers, there is no data leakage to any other numbers which are not whitelisted.”