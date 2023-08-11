Modi govt's claim that it wanted discussion on Manipur completely bogus: Cong

The Congress on Friday described as "bogus" the government's assertion that it wanted a discussion on Manipur during the Monsoon session in Parliament.

Making "such false claims" after the session is over is the "standard operating procedure" of the Narendra Modi dispensation, the party said.

The Congress' attack came after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government wanted a discussion on Manipur and it was unfortunate that opposition parties did not take part in it for political reasons.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Modi government's claim that they wanted a discussion on Manipur is completely "bogus".