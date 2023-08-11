PM Modi’s speech disappointed everyone, says Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that the speech given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in parliament has disappointed everyone and that giving long speeches with no substance is not a new thing for him.

“The opposition parties had brought no confidence motion on Manipur issues and we were waiting for the Prime Minister’s speech so that he may point out some good things. I am afraid that his speech has disappointed us. Apart from targeting the opposition leaders, he has talked about nothing,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.