Manipur High Court allows appeal against Meitei ST status order

Manipur High Court has allowed an appeal against its controversial 27 March order which directed the state government to send a recommendation to the Union tribal affairs ministry to consider the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the state's majority Meitei community, court sources said on Saturday, 21 October.

The 27 March order is what eventually led to the horrific ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur on 3 May, primarily involving the Meitei and Kuki communities. While Meiteis form approximately 53 per cent of the state's population and live mostly on the plains, Kukis comprise about 46 per cent and largely occupy the hill districts.

A high court official said a division bench of Justices Ahanthem Bimol and Guneshwar Sharma on Friday allowed four tribal bodies to appeal against the order, saying: "The main grievances raised by the applicant is that they will be prejudicially affected if they are not given a chance to have a say or to raise objection in the matter of granting ST status to the Meitei community."

The tribal bodies include All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) and All Manipur Tribal Union.