Manipur needs a just power-sharing arrangement: Netaji grand-nephew

Describing the situation in Manipur as “tragic”, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grand-nephew Prof Sugata Bose called for working out a “just power-sharing arrangement” in the northeastern state in order to bring all three communities — Meiteis, Kukis and Nagas — on the same page.

Bose, a former Lok Sabha MP, pointed out in an interview to PTI that members of all three communities had joined Netaji’s INA in 1944 and fought shoulder to shoulder in the battlefields of Bishnupur and Ukhrul districts in an advance into India.

He said there was a need “to work out a just power-sharing arrangement in Manipur (which would engage all three communities and address their grievances).”.