Manipur unrest persists despite regime change, as Kuki groups enforce shutdown

Local media reported that bandh supporters blocked traffic in parts of the district headquarters on Friday morning, with some demonstrators carrying sticks.

Escalating the pressure, the influential Kuki Zo Council announced a social boycott of any legislator from the community who joins the Khemchand Singh-led government. Several Kuki organisations went further, branding the MLAs “traitors” and issuing death threats against them.

The Kuki Students’ Organisation announced a 24-hour total shutdown beginning midnight on Friday, while the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) said it would organise a mass public rally to oppose the participation of Kuki-Zo MLAs in the government.

Amid the rising tensions, the Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee of Pherzawl and Jiribam districts warned against any attempt to intimidate, threaten, or harm MLA N Sanate, or to vandalise or loot his property.

Such acts, the committee said, would be seen as an affront to the collective stand of tribal communities in the two districts. It also cautioned against allowing recent political developments to fuel hostility among the Hmar, Kuki, and Zomi tribes.

Although Chief Minister Khemchand Singh said rehabilitation of displaced people would be the government’s top priority, his assurances appear to have failed to reassure the warring communities.

Speaking shortly after taking office, he promised immediate steps to improve conditions in relief camps, including access to food, healthcare, education, and sanitation.