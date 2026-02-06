Total shutdown affects normal life in Manipur’s Churachandpur district

Normal life came to a standstill in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Friday after two tribal organisations enforced a “total shutdown” across the Kuki-Zo–dominated region to protest the participation of a legislator from the community in the ongoing process of government formation, officials said.

Bandh supporters were seen early in the morning stopping vehicles at several locations in and around the district headquarters town, some carrying sticks to enforce the shutdown. Markets remained closed, roads wore a deserted look, and attendance in educational institutions and government offices was thin, officials added.

The Churachandpur unit of the Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) called a 24-hour shutdown from midnight on Friday, while another group, the Joint Forum of Seven (JF7), enforced a shutdown in Kuki-Zo areas from 6 am to 6 pm. The impact of the bandh was most pronounced in the Tuibong area of the district headquarters.

With tensions running high, additional security forces were deployed at sensitive locations across Churachandpur town to maintain law and order, officials said.