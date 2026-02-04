Manipur gets new chief minister year after Biren Singh's exit

Manipur has a new chief minister nearly a year after the resignation of BJP leader N. Biren Singh, whose second term in office coincided with the outbreak of violent ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023.

Senior NDA legislature party leader Y. Khemchand Singh, a veteran politician, administrator and Taekwondo black belt, was sworn in as Manipur’s chief minister on Wednesday, 4 February.

Biren Singh stepped down on 9 February last year amid growing disquiet within the state BJP, with party colleagues seeking a leadership change in the violence-hit state. Opposition parties had also been pressing for his resignation, accusing him of failing to restore normalcy.

Following the eruption of violence, the Biren Singh government imposed prolonged curfews and suspended internet services across large parts of the state. Despite these measures, killings, arson attacks and armed assaults continued, forcing thousands from both communities to flee their homes.

In August 2023, Biren Singh claimed the violence was triggered by misunderstandings, the actions of vested interests and alleged foreign conspiracies aimed at destabilising Manipur.

Leaders of the Kuki-Zo community accused the chief minister of complicity in the violence, which saw armed groups from both sides engage in gunfights, triggering public protests and further unrest.

Sporadic violence persisted over the following months, intensifying pressure on Biren Singh from within the ruling BJP as well as from Opposition parties. Kuki-Zo leaders also renewed demands for a separate administrative arrangement for their community.