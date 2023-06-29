Manipur police stops Rahul Gandhi's convoy at Bishnupur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy was on Thursday stopped by the Manipur police at Bishnupur, about 20 kilometres from Imphal, officials said. After arriving at Imphal, he was travelling in a convoy to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area. Police officials said the convoy was stopped fearing violence along the route.

They said that tyres were burnt on the highway near Utlou village in Bishnupur district and a few stones were thrown at the convoy. "We fear a repetition of such events and hence as a precaution, requested the convoy to halt at Bishnupur," a police officer told PTI.