Manipur: Protesters storm residences of ministers, MLAs; curfew clamped in Imphal

Protesters stormed the residences of two ministers and three MLAs in Manipur's Imphal on 16 November, Saturday, demanding justice for the murder of three persons in Jiribam district, police said.

The mob attacks on legislators' houses prompted the Imphal West administration to impose prohibitory orders in the district for an indefinite period.

According to an order issued by Imphal West District Magistrate Kirankumar, the curfew was imposed from 4.30 pm on Saturday.

A mob stormed the residence of Health and Family Welfare Minister Sapam Ranjan in the Lamphel Sanakeithel area, a senior officer said.

Lamphel Sanakeithel Development Authority's representative David told reporters, "Sapam assured us that the issues related to the killing of three persons will be discussed at a cabinet meeting and that the minister will tender his resignation if the government fails to honour the sentiment of the public."

Protesters also stormed the house of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Minister L Susindro Singh, another senior officer said.