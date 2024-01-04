Manipur sets up SIT to probe 1 January firing incident that claimed 5 lives

The Manipur government on Thursday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to conduct a probe into the firing incident on 1 January in the minority community-dominated Lilong area of Thoubal district, which resulted in several casualties, an official said.

The death toll from the incident rose to five as one of the injured succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night when Mohammad Abdur Rajaq, who received critical bullet wounds, died a private hospital in state capital Imphal. He was a key functionary of Anjuman, a local anti-drugs body.

The joint action committee (JAC) formed by residents of Lilong, predominantly settled by Meitei Pangals (Muslims) in connection with the incident, on Thursday agreed to claim the bodies to perform last rites.

This was after the local pressure group signed an MoU with the state government in the presence of chief minister N. Biren Singh here on Wednesday.

The MoU, among other points, agreed to provide a suitable government job each to the next of kin of the five deceased and three seriously injured who are likely to remain physically challenged, Rs 10 lakh each to the victims' families, Rs 2 lakh each to the seriously injured and another Rs 1 lakh each to other injured persons.