Manipur shutdown disrupts valley life after three Meitei killings
Native People Committee Manipur stages protests, while shops, schools and offices remain closed and public transport stays off the roads
A 48-hour shutdown across Manipur’s five valley districts disrupts normal life following the killing of three Meitei villagers in a suspected militant attack
The NPCM stages protests, while shops, schools and offices remain closed and public transport stays off the roads
Security is tightened as police coordinate with central forces to identify those responsible and prevent further violence
Normal life was disrupted across Manipur’s five valley districts on Tuesday as a 48-hour shutdown called by the Native People Committee Manipur (NPCM) began to protest the killing of three Meitei villagers in a suspected militant attack in Kangpokpi district.
Shops, markets, educational institutions, business establishments and government and private offices remained closed in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts. Public transport stayed off the roads, while only a few private vehicles were seen operating, officials said.
The shutdown, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, follows the killing of three villagers who had gone to collect firewood at Sunurok hills in Kangpokpi district on Monday.
Members of the NPCM blocked roads and staged demonstrations at several locations in Imphal East and Imphal West, condemning the killings and demanding action against those responsible.
Security was tightened across Imphal and surrounding areas, with additional Central and state security personnel deployed as a precautionary measure. No untoward incidents had been reported in the shutdown-bound areas as of Tuesday, a police official said.
On Monday night, protesters burnt tyres at Kwakeithel and Chingmeirong in Imphal West and Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East, disrupting traffic in the affected areas. Demonstrations were also reported along national and state highways.
According to Manipur Police, suspected armed militants opened fire on a group of around 14 villagers at Khongbal Tangkhul, under Sagolmang police station in Kangpokpi district, on Monday.
Three members of the Meitei community died from bullet injuries, while four others were wounded. The injured were evacuated and admitted to hospitals for treatment, police said.
The victims were reportedly collecting firewood when the attack took place. The incident has triggered fresh protests and heightened tensions in the state, which has witnessed prolonged ethnic unrest.
Manipur Police said they were working in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Army, Assam Rifles and other security agencies to maintain law and order, prevent further violence and protect civilians.
Authorities said intensified action was being taken to identify those responsible for the attack and bring them to justice through legal and operational measures.
Police also appealed to all communities to cooperate with the administration and security forces to maintain peace and prevent further escalation.
The shutdown has brought daily activities to a standstill across the five valley districts as authorities seek to contain tensions following the latest attack. The situation remains sensitive, with security forces maintaining heightened vigilance amid protests and demands for accountability.
With IANS inputs