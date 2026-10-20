Three killed in Manipur ambush; protesters bring bodies to CM’s residence

Three Meitei villagers were killed and three injured when militants attacked a group collecting firewood in Manipur on Monday

Protesters placed the bodies outside the chief minister’s residence in Imphal, where police used tear gas to disperse the gathering

Security forces launched a joint search operation, as Congress demanded chief minister Y. Khemchand Singh’s resignation

Militants killed three Meitei villagers and injured three others in an ambush in Manipur on Monday, triggering protests that reached the gates of chief minister Y. Khemchand Singh’s residence and renewed demands for his resignation.

The victims were part of a group of 14 villagers who had gone to collect and transport firewood in the Sunurok hills. Additional director general of police (law and order) Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo said unidentified militants opened fire on the group at about 9.40 am in an area under Sagolmang police station.

An official identified those killed as Arubam Ronil, 35, Lairenlakpam Inaobi, 51, and Kshetrimayum Sushil, 32. Ronil and Inaobi died at the scene, while Sushil later succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital.

The injured — N Suraj, 19, Meisnam Somendro, 53, and K Bosan, 45 — were receiving treatment. According to the official, the group had left their village at around 7 am.

Angry residents brought the bodies to Imphal and placed them outside the main entrance to the chief minister’s residence in Babupara. Police fired tear gas to disperse the protesters, after which the bodies were taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences.

It was unclear whether Singh was inside his residence during the demonstration. Security was subsequently reinforced around the bungalow and along its approach roads.

Protests also spread to other parts of the capital. Demonstrators blocked a road at Khurai Lamlong, women gathered at Ema Keithel, and markets and shops across Imphal shut.

Singh visited the injured at a private hospital but did not answer questions from reporters. He later chaired a security review, condemning the civilian killings and directing officials to reinforce protection in vulnerable areas.