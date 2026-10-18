Manipur: When and how will the conflict end? Two voices, two solutions

The continued silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah on Manipur has baffled everyone. Both Meitei and Kukis feel let down by New Delhi. Three years into the conflict, there is still no consensus on the way forward.

According to a Manipur home department report tabled in the state assembly, 28,899 people are in relief camps and temporary shelters as internally displaced persons (IDPs), as of September 2026. Attacks on civilians by armed groups intensified in August–September. In targeted killings over a 30-day period in August–September, 23 civilians were killed in the hill districts, forcing villagers to take refuge in nearby paddy fields and forests.

For Meiteis, the situation has improved in Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley and the trouble is now confined to the hills where Nagas and Kukis reside. Kukis believe Meiteis and Nagas have colluded against them. Meanwhile, Nagas—who share their home and faith with Kukis—are hedging their bets.

“Violence has resurfaced in the hills despite AFSPA being in force. Why is the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with Kuki armed groups not being implemented in the hills?” asked Mayengbam Dhananjay, spokesperson for the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, an umbrella coalition of major Meitei civil society organisations.

Some leaders with skin in the game see a way out of the current mess. Sourabh Sen spoke to Pramot Singh of Meitei Leepun and to Paolienlal Haokip, spokesperson for Kuki Inpi Manipur, to get their perspective on the conflict. Excerpts from the conversations:

Drug war and Myanmar are the main issues

Pramot Singh, a Meitei hardliner associated with Meitei Leepun, which he describes as a cultural organisation to preserve Meitei values and heritage and which Kukis describe as a Meitei militant organisation with links to the RSS, explains why Modi is showing no interest in settling issues in the state. Both China and the US, he says, are fighting for the resources in Myanmar and Modi’s intervention may complicate the issue. Edited excerpts:

It is a drug war, not an ethnic clash

The conflict in Manipur is a drug war engineered by traffickers manifesting as ethnic conflict. All the drug lords are in powerful political positions. During my UNDP-supported research work in 2006, I found common syndicates, protected by politicians, non-state actors and security forces, running human, drugs and arms trafficking across the India-Myanmar border.

Government failure to persuade Kukis through SoO

There have been two resolutions in Manipur assembly to revoke the SoO with Kukis. Nobody is listening. I recently met a VHP leader who told me that Kukis would support rebuilding mandirs destroyed in violence. If so, why can’t the central government tell Kuki armed groups not to disturb Meiteis?