If Manipur situation is as normal as made out by Shah, why hasn't PM Modi visited state: Congress

Hitting out at home minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Manipur, the Congress on Tuesday, 17 September asked if the situation was as normal as he had made it out to be then why hasn't prime minister Narendra Modi "found the time and inclination" to visit the state or met with political leaders from there.

Addressing a press conference, Shah said the government is talking to both the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur to ensure lasting peace and has begun fencing the country's border with Myanmar to check infiltration.

Barring three days of violence last week, the overall situation in Manipur has been calm and the government has been working to restore peace in the restive Northeastern state, Shah said at the press conference on the achievements of 100 days of the Modi 3.0 government.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "If the situation in Manipur is as normal as the self-styled Chanakya has made it out to be today if the chief minister of Manipur is doing as good a job as the self-styled Chanakya has made it out to be today, if a dialogue process with different communities is underway as has been claimed by the self-styled Chanakya today, then why hasn't the non-biological PM found the time and inclination to visit Manipur ever since the state erupted on May 3, 2023?"

"Why hasn't the non-biological PM met with the political leaders of the state, including the CM, for a meaningful discussion?" Ramesh said in a post on X.