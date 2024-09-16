Mobile internet ban extended in Manipur till 20 Sept

The Manipur government on Sunday, 15 September extended the ban on mobile internet services in five districts till 20 September, even as it relaxed curfew prohibitions in four districts for a few hours in the morning.

The Home Department, in an order extending the ban, said that the decision was taken in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

After incidents of violence and student protests for two days, the state government on 10 September suspended the mobile internet service in five districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching -- till 15 September.

Commissioner, Home, N. Ashok Kumar, in Sunday's order, said: "State government, after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its possible co-relation with the general operation of internet suspension in the last fortnight, decided to continue suspension of internet and mobile data services including VSATs, and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts of Manipur for another 5 days with effect from 15 September."

The state government, on 12 September, restored broadband and fixed lease line internet service in five districts in the Manipur Valley, while keeping the suspension for the mobile internet.

On 10 September, mobile internet service was suspended in five districts for five days (till 15 September).

Apprehending fresh trouble in the valley regions, including in the state capital Imphal and its adjoining areas, district authorities on September 10 reimposed curfew for an indefinite period in four districts -- Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, and Thoubal.