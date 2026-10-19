One killed in Manipur’s Thoubal clashes, residents ordered to stay indoors

Laishram Rakesh suffered a gunshot wound to the head when unidentified people opened fire, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Several other people received hospital treatment for minor cuts sustained during the stone-throwing.

Additional state police and central security personnel were deployed to both villages. Police said the situation was under control on Monday morning.

The Thoubal district magistrate issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, directing residents of Khangabok and Sangaiyumpham to remain inside their homes from 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The order cited the risk of further violence, threats to life and property, and disruption of public peace arising from the activities of antisocial elements.

No end time was specified for the restrictions.

With PTI inputs