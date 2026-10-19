One killed in Manipur’s Thoubal clashes, residents ordered to stay indoors
Houses and vehicles burnt in Khangabok and Sangaiyumpham as authorities deploy additional forces and impose prohibitory orders
One person died from a gunshot wound and several others were injured in clashes between two communities in Manipur’s Thoubal district.
Houses and vehicles were set ablaze after stone-throwing near a concert in Khangabok escalated into violence.
Authorities ordered residents of Khangabok and Sangaiyumpham to remain indoors and deployed additional security forces.
One person was killed and several others were injured after clashes broke out between two communities in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Sunday night, prompting authorities to restrict movement in two affected areas.
Police said the violence began after a group allegedly threw stones towards a ground hosting a concert in Khangabok village, about 25 km south of Imphal. The incident escalated into stone-throwing between members of the two communities in Khangabok and neighbouring Sangaiyumpham.
Several houses and vehicles were set on fire during the unrest.
Laishram Rakesh suffered a gunshot wound to the head when unidentified people opened fire, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Several other people received hospital treatment for minor cuts sustained during the stone-throwing.
Additional state police and central security personnel were deployed to both villages. Police said the situation was under control on Monday morning.
The Thoubal district magistrate issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, directing residents of Khangabok and Sangaiyumpham to remain inside their homes from 11 p.m. on Sunday.
The order cited the risk of further violence, threats to life and property, and disruption of public peace arising from the activities of antisocial elements.
No end time was specified for the restrictions.
With PTI inputs