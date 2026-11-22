Death toll rises to 17, with 250 people still hospitalised as authorities intensify crackdown on suspected spurious liquor.

Six arrested as investigators probe alleged supply links to Andro and Sugnu; thousands of litres of illicit liquor seized.

State-appointed inquiry examines liquor supply chain, possible administrative lapses and the circumstances behind the deaths.

The death toll in Manipur's suspected spurious liquor tragedy has risen to 17, while 250 people remain hospitalised, BJP MLA and state government spokesperson Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh said on Sunday, 23 November, as authorities intensified a crackdown on illicit liquor and arrested six people in connection with the incident.

The latest toll marks a further escalation in the tragedy in Chandel district, where hundreds have fallen ill after allegedly consuming contaminated liquor. Nearly 600 people had been hospitalised in earlier reports, but the number currently receiving treatment has fallen to 250.

Police are investigating a suspected supply network, with preliminary leads pointing to links involving Andro in Imphal East and Sugnu in Kakching district. Six people have been arrested so far, including individuals suspected of being involved in the distribution of illicit liquor.

The crackdown has led to the seizure of 2,419 litres of illicit distilled country liquor since 17 November, including 1,967 litres in a single day on Saturday. Authorities have registered multiple cases and directed police and excise teams to conduct inspections across the state to identify illegal manufacture, storage and sale of liquor.

The state government has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths and hospitalisations, establish the source and composition of the liquor, examine medical and forensic findings and determine whether there were lapses on the part of the administration or enforcement agencies. The committee is expected to submit its report within a month.