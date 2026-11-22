Manipur liquor tragedy: Toll rises to 17, 250 still hospitalised; six arrested
Police trace suspected supply links to Andro and Sugnu as statewide crackdown on illicit liquor intensifies
Death toll rises to 17, with 250 people still hospitalised as authorities intensify crackdown on suspected spurious liquor.
Six arrested as investigators probe alleged supply links to Andro and Sugnu; thousands of litres of illicit liquor seized.
State-appointed inquiry examines liquor supply chain, possible administrative lapses and the circumstances behind the deaths.
The death toll in Manipur's suspected spurious liquor tragedy has risen to 17, while 250 people remain hospitalised, BJP MLA and state government spokesperson Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh said on Sunday, 23 November, as authorities intensified a crackdown on illicit liquor and arrested six people in connection with the incident.
The latest toll marks a further escalation in the tragedy in Chandel district, where hundreds have fallen ill after allegedly consuming contaminated liquor. Nearly 600 people had been hospitalised in earlier reports, but the number currently receiving treatment has fallen to 250.
Police are investigating a suspected supply network, with preliminary leads pointing to links involving Andro in Imphal East and Sugnu in Kakching district. Six people have been arrested so far, including individuals suspected of being involved in the distribution of illicit liquor.
The crackdown has led to the seizure of 2,419 litres of illicit distilled country liquor since 17 November, including 1,967 litres in a single day on Saturday. Authorities have registered multiple cases and directed police and excise teams to conduct inspections across the state to identify illegal manufacture, storage and sale of liquor.
The state government has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths and hospitalisations, establish the source and composition of the liquor, examine medical and forensic findings and determine whether there were lapses on the part of the administration or enforcement agencies. The committee is expected to submit its report within a month.
Samples of the suspected liquor have been sent for laboratory analysis to establish the presence of toxic substances. The cause of the deaths has not yet been conclusively determined.
The incident has also raised concerns over healthcare facilities in the affected areas, with community representatives alleging shortages of medical staff, medicines and equipment. Critically ill patients have been shifted to hospitals in Imphal for treatment, with families facing the additional burden of travel and medical expenses.
Community representatives have demanded that the government bear the full cost of treatment, including hospitalisation, medicines, diagnostic tests, ambulance services and follow-up care, and reimburse families who have already paid out of pocket. They have also sought better-equipped local health facilities and round-the-clock emergency services.
Authorities have urged people to avoid locally brewed or suspicious liquor and seek immediate medical attention if they experience vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness, blurred vision or breathing difficulties after consuming alcohol.
With 17 deaths reported and hundreds falling ill, the tragedy has brought renewed scrutiny to the state's enforcement of liquor laws, the suspected supply chain and whether authorities could have prevented the circulation of toxic alcohol.