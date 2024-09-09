Manipur students stage protests over drone and missile attacks

Thousands of students protested in front of the Manipur secretariat and Raj Bhavan, demanding action against those behind the recent drone and missile attacks, and calling for the protection of the state’s "territorial and administrative integrity".

At least eight people have died and over 12 injured in the fresh wave of violence, which includes drone and missile attacks.

The school and college students chanted slogans such as "Long Live Manipur," "Resign all incompetent MLAs," and "give Unified Command to state government" and expressed their frustration with the authorities over their handling of the situation.

Later, the students met chief minister N. Biren Singh and governor L. Acharya.

Student representatives who met Acharya later told reporters that they placed six demands, including the removal of the director general of police (DGP) and the security advisor to the state government for their alleged failure to control the violence. They also called for the Unified Command, currently chaired by former CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh, to be handed over to Singh.