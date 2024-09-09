PM Modi’s ‘abject failure’ in Manipur is unforgivable: Mallikarjun Kharge

Amid escalation in violence in Manipur, the Congress on Monday, 9 September, demanded that chief minister N. Biren Singh be immediately dismissed and the Union government take full responsibility of the sensitive security situation.

It also said the Supreme Court-mandated Manipur Commission of Inquiry must expedite its probe.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "abject failure" in Manipur is "unforgivable".

The opposition party's assertions come amid fresh violence in which at least five people were killed in the state's Jiribam district on Saturday.

According to police, militants entered the house of a person and shot him dead in his sleep. Following the murder, there was a heavy exchange of fire between members of the warring communities, leading to the deaths of four armed men.

Ethnically diverse Jiribam, which was earlier largely untouched by the ethnic clashes in Imphal Valley and adjoining hills, erupted in violence after a 59-year-old man belonging to one community was killed allegedly by militants of another community in June.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "PM Modi's abject failure in Manipur is unforgivable. Former Manipur Governor, Anusuiya Uikey ji has echoed the voice of the people of Manipur. She said that people of the strife-torn state are upset and sad, for they wanted PM Modi to visit them."