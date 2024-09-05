Maharashtra: Real Sena, NCP are with MVA, says Congress chief Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the "real Shiv Sena" and "real NCP" were with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), and appealed people to vote the Opposition alliance to power in the coming assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Speaking at a public meeting in Sangli, Maharashtra after inaugurating a statue of late Congress leader Patangrao Kadam, Kharge said the ideologies of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Dr B.R. Ambedkar still thrive in the state.

"Why are you forgetting this fact and allowing them (BJP) to remain in power? In the recent Lok Sabha elections, you saw which were the real Shiv Sena and NCP. The real Shiv Sena and the real NCP are with our alliance. All genuine people are with us, and all fake people are there (with the BJP), which is why you should bring the MVA to power in the coming elections," Kharge said. Only then will the country and the Constitution be safe, he added.

The Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena split in the last two-and-half years, with the Eknath Shinde-led Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP factions now part of the government with the BJP.