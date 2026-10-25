Manipur to form panel comprising representatives of all 36 communities: CM
Yumnam Khemchand Singh says people from across the state play a vital role in defending and safeguarding Manipur’s land, identity and heritage
Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh announced plans to form a committee representing all 36 communities to promote peace and unity
Speaking at a hill chiefs’ felicitation event in Imphal, Singh highlighted the communities’ contributions to Manipur’s history and heritage
He said the newly inaugurated Tribal Chiefs’ Guest House symbolises unity between the hills and valley, while the Mera Hou Chongba festival promotes harmony and brotherhood
Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has announced that his government will form a committee representing all 36 communities in the state to promote peace, harmony and inclusive development.
Singh said the proposal followed a query from Prime Minister Narendra Modi about whether a committee existed to bring all communities together and strengthen unity in the state.
The chief minister made the announcement on Saturday while addressing an event to felicitate hill chiefs from various tribes at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal.
The event was organised following the inauguration of the Hill (Tribal) Chiefs’ Guest House at Palace Compound as part of the Mera Hou Chongba festival.
Highlighting the contributions of different communities to Manipur’s history, Singh said people from across the state had played a vital role in defending and safeguarding its land, identity and heritage. He recalled the Anglo-Manipur War and the Seven Years’ Devastation, paying tribute to those who had sacrificed their lives to protect the state.
Expressing hope for lasting peace and prosperity, the chief minister said the festival would strengthen the spirit of brotherhood and promote closer ties among communities.
He also welcomed the participation of people from the hill areas, including some who had previously been reluctant to visit Imphal, in this year’s celebrations.
Describing the newly inaugurated guest house as more than just a physical structure, Singh said it symbolised brotherhood and unity between Manipur’s hill and valley regions.
The Mera Hou Chongba festival is celebrated to promote peace, harmony and brotherhood among the state’s diverse tribes and communities.
With PTI inputs