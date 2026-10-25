Manipur to form panel comprising representatives of all 36 communities: CM

Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh announced plans to form a committee representing all 36 communities to promote peace and unity

Speaking at a hill chiefs’ felicitation event in Imphal, Singh highlighted the communities’ contributions to Manipur’s history and heritage

He said the newly inaugurated Tribal Chiefs’ Guest House symbolises unity between the hills and valley, while the Mera Hou Chongba festival promotes harmony and brotherhood

Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has announced that his government will form a committee representing all 36 communities in the state to promote peace, harmony and inclusive development.

Singh said the proposal followed a query from Prime Minister Narendra Modi about whether a committee existed to bring all communities together and strengthen unity in the state.

The chief minister made the announcement on Saturday while addressing an event to felicitate hill chiefs from various tribes at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal.

The event was organised following the inauguration of the Hill (Tribal) Chiefs’ Guest House at Palace Compound as part of the Mera Hou Chongba festival.