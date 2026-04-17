Manipur: Torch rally in Imphal over children’s killing sparks clashes
Several injured in clashes; five hospitalised with minor injuries and tear gas effects
Thousands of people defied prohibitory orders in Imphal West district and took out a torch rally on Thursday evening to protest the killing of two children in a recent bomb attack, triggering clashes with security forces, officials said.
The rally began around 7 pm from Singjamei, with protesters carrying torches and demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the 7 April blast at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district. The attack had claimed the lives of two children, sparking widespread outrage.
As the march progressed for nearly 2 km, it reached Chingamathak, close to key government installations including the chief minister’s residence, police headquarters and Lok Bhavan. Protesters raised slogans against security forces, and some allegedly engaged in verbal abuse.
Security personnel, heavily outnumbered, asked the crowd to disperse, citing prohibitory orders in force. This led to a confrontation that quickly escalated, with forces firing tear gas shells and resorting to baton charges to control the situation. Some protesters reportedly responded by pelting stones.
Several people were injured in the clashes, with at least five taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries and breathing issues caused by tear gas exposure.
Officials said there were attempts by certain elements to exploit the volatile situation for anti-government and anti-security agendas. Prohibitory orders restricting movement from 5 pm to 5 am remain in place in the area following unrest triggered by the Tronglaobi blast.
With PTI inputs
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