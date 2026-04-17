Manipur: Torch rally in Imphal over children’s killing sparks clashes

Thousands of people defied prohibitory orders in Imphal West district and took out a torch rally on Thursday evening to protest the killing of two children in a recent bomb attack, triggering clashes with security forces, officials said.

The rally began around 7 pm from Singjamei, with protesters carrying torches and demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the 7 April blast at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district. The attack had claimed the lives of two children, sparking widespread outrage.

As the march progressed for nearly 2 km, it reached Chingamathak, close to key government installations including the chief minister’s residence, police headquarters and Lok Bhavan. Protesters raised slogans against security forces, and some allegedly engaged in verbal abuse.