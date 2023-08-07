Manipur tribal body leaders to meet Shah in Delhi

Representatives of an influential tribal group from Manipur will fly to Delhi on Monday to attend a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the prevailing situation in the strife-torn northeastern state, sources said.

The delegation of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a body representing various Zo ethnic groups in Manipur, responded to an invitation extended by Shah.

The ITLF leaders reached the Mizoram capital from Churachandpur in Manipur and will fly to Delhi from Lengpui airport near here.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga, on his Instagram account, expressed hope that the talks will yield results.

He said that the ITLF leaders held a day-long discussion on Saturday and consulted him on whether to respond to the invitation or not.