Three killed, three injured in fresh violence in Manipur, curfew relaxation hours slashed

Three persons including a father-son duo were killed by militants in Manipur’s Bishnupur district late night on Friday, police said.

The three were gunned down while they were sleeping and later slashed with swords at Kwakta in the district, police said on Saturday morning, adding that the assailants came from Churachandpur.

"The three used to stay in a relief camp but had returned to their residences at Kwakta on Friday after the situation had improved,” police said.

Soon after the incident, an irate mob gathered at Kwakta and wanted to head towards Churachandpur but was stopped by security personnel, police said.