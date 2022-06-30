Manipur: Two killed, dozens missing as massive landslide blocks river's flow

Two persons were killed and dozens, including locals and army personnel, were missing after a massive landslide occurred at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Tupul yard railway construction camp on Wednesday night.

Two bodies were retrieved and around 50 people were feared trapped under the debris, they said, adding rescue operations are underway.

The massive debris has blocked the Ijei River, creating a reservoir which may inundate low-lying areas.