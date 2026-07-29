Manipur: Village volunteer killed, 2 CRPF personnel injured in shoot-out
Exchange of fire during security operation in Noney district sparks protests; tribal body calls shutdown
A village volunteer was killed, another was injured and two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained splinter injuries during an exchange of fire in Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday, officials said.
The incident occurred around 8 am at Bitiang village in the Naga-majority district when security forces conducting an operation allegedly came under fire from village volunteers, officials said.
Village volunteers are armed civilians belonging to different ethnic communities who have been guarding their localities since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in 2023.
According to officials, one village volunteer was killed in the exchange while another sustained injuries. Two CRPF personnel also suffered splinter wounds during the operation.
The circumstances leading to the firing were not immediately clear.
Protests against security operation
The operation triggered protests by members of the local tribal community, who opposed the security forces' action in the area.
The Working Committee of the Joint Tribes Council of Noney announced an immediate emergency shutdown of all national highways, railway projects and other national infrastructure projects in the district to protest the operation.
In a statement, the council condemned the security operation and demanded action over the incident.
No immediate response was available from the security forces regarding the allegations raised by the tribal body.
Ethnic tensions continue
Manipur has witnessed recurring ethnic violence since May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei community and the hill-based Kuki groups.
The conflict has claimed at least 260 lives and displaced thousands of people.
Following prolonged unrest and the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, the state was placed under President's Rule on February 13, 2025. The central rule was lifted on February 4, 2026.