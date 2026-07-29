Manipur: Village volunteer killed, 2 CRPF personnel injured in shoot-out

A village volunteer was killed, another was injured and two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained splinter injuries during an exchange of fire in Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 8 am at Bitiang village in the Naga-majority district when security forces conducting an operation allegedly came under fire from village volunteers, officials said.

Village volunteers are armed civilians belonging to different ethnic communities who have been guarding their localities since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in 2023.

According to officials, one village volunteer was killed in the exchange while another sustained injuries. Two CRPF personnel also suffered splinter wounds during the operation.

The circumstances leading to the firing were not immediately clear.

Protests against security operation

The operation triggered protests by members of the local tribal community, who opposed the security forces' action in the area.

The Working Committee of the Joint Tribes Council of Noney announced an immediate emergency shutdown of all national highways, railway projects and other national infrastructure projects in the district to protest the operation.