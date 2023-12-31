Manipur: Village volunteer killed, police commando hurt in separate incidents
Additional security forces have been deployed in the village and combing operations are underway to nab the culprits
A civilian volunteer was killed in a gunfight with unidentified persons in Manipur's Imphal West district, while unidentified militants and police commandos exchanged heavy gunfire in Moreh, in which a police commando was injured, an official said.
Speaking in Imphal, an official said the security forces came under heavy attack at M. Chahnou village on Imphal-Moreh road in Tengnoupal district, following which some houses were torched by the attackers. The injured commando has been identified as Ponkhalung of the fifth battalion of Manipur Rifles.
In another incident, a youth, stated to be a village volunteer, was killed in a gunfight with unidentified men in Imphal West district on Saturday. The deceased youth has been identified as Jamesbond Ningombam.
The incident occurred when a group of armed men attacked Joupi in Manipur, leading to a gunfight with local volunteers guarding the village between Imphal West and Kangpokpi district.
Meanwhile, additional security forces have been deployed in the village and combing operations are underway to nab the culprits. Tension prevailed in the village as well as adjoining areas in Bishnupur and Kangpokpi districts.
Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday condemned the killing of the youth. "A few evil elements are trying to disrupt the peace in the state. It's an unfortunate incident which we strongly condemn. A combing operation is on to nab the culprits. We will not spare them," the chief minister told the media.
"Several civil societies including Meira Paibis are also trying hard to restore peace in the state. But this fresh incident is highly condemnable. Let us come to a negotiation and hold dialogue and resolve the issues in an amicable way and restore peace in the state," the CM said.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines