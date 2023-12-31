Manipur: Village volunteer killed, police commando hurt in separate incidents

A civilian volunteer was killed in a gunfight with unidentified persons in Manipur's Imphal West district, while unidentified militants and police commandos exchanged heavy gunfire in Moreh, in which a police commando was injured, an official said.

Speaking in Imphal, an official said the security forces came under heavy attack at M. Chahnou village on Imphal-Moreh road in Tengnoupal district, following which some houses were torched by the attackers. The injured commando has been identified as Ponkhalung of the fifth battalion of Manipur Rifles.

In another incident, a youth, stated to be a village volunteer, was killed in a gunfight with unidentified men in Imphal West district on Saturday. The deceased youth has been identified as Jamesbond Ningombam.

The incident occurred when a group of armed men attacked Joupi in Manipur, leading to a gunfight with local volunteers guarding the village between Imphal West and Kangpokpi district.