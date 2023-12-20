Manipur violence: 87 Kuki-Zo victims buried in Churachandpur

The bodies of 87 Kuki-Zo victims of ethnic violence were laid to rest in Manipur's Churachandpur district headquarters on Wednesday, officials said. While 41 of the bodies were airlifted from different mortuaries in Imphal on 14 December, 46 were from Churachandpur district hospital, they said.

Thousands of people turned up to pay their final respects to the departed souls amid prohibitory orders. A condolence service was organised at Tuibuong followed by the mass burial amid restrictions imposed under section 144 CrPC after a violent clash on Monday night over the burial left around 30 injured.