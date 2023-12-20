Manipur violence: 87 Kuki-Zo victims buried in Churachandpur
Thousands of people turned up to pay their final respects to the departed souls amid prohibitory orders
The bodies of 87 Kuki-Zo victims of ethnic violence were laid to rest in Manipur's Churachandpur district headquarters on Wednesday, officials said. While 41 of the bodies were airlifted from different mortuaries in Imphal on 14 December, 46 were from Churachandpur district hospital, they said.
Thousands of people turned up to pay their final respects to the departed souls amid prohibitory orders. A condolence service was organised at Tuibuong followed by the mass burial amid restrictions imposed under section 144 CrPC after a violent clash on Monday night over the burial left around 30 injured.
Earlier on 15 December, 19 violence victims were laid to rest in Kangpokpi district.
Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on 3 May after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute a little more than 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines