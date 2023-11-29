As UNLF signs peace pact, Kukis keep up demand for separate admin

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday posted on X about the successful negotiations with Manipur-based insurgent group United National Liberation Front (UNLF). “UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress,” Shah wrote on X.

The announcement was greeted in the Imphal Valley as a major step toward peace; but in the hills, it was seen differently as social media posts indicated. “Peace Accord brokered by N Biren Singh on behalf of proscribed terrorists UNLF (Pambei Group) is a ploy to bring Myanmar based proscribed terrorists to Manipur to annihilate Kuki-Zo,” read one of them. Others pointed out that UNLF had engaged in a ‘war’ with the Indian Army and had killed several army personnel in the past.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Express reported that in its 14th report submitted on 21 October, the Supreme Court-appointed panel headed by Justice Geeta Mittal had blamed civil society groups for 38 families refusing to accept a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each life lost in Manipur's ethnic violence since 3 May.